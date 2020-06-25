Opinion | India can resist China by acting in concert with its adversaries

There is a view that we can tolerate this, that a valley lost here or a peak there doesn’t pose a threat to India. That it is worth conceding some ground to buy time to grow the economy. This is partly the reason that, as Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi agreed to put the border dispute on the backburner, Atal Bihari Vajpayee recognised Tibet as Chinese territory, and Narendra Modi invoked the Wuhan spirit after Doklam. The unintended but inescapable consequence of this approach is not merely territorial, but strategic containment by China. Some may argue that even this is a price worth paying if—and it is a big if—India can register fast economic growth, focus on human development, and become a middle-income country. But, as I explained in the first essay of this series, there are deeper structural reasons why India will not accept the status of a tributary to the Middle Kingdom.