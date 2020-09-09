India can soon be the tech garage of the world

India’s IT/ITeS industry is a global powerhouse, but there is a noticeable dearth of world-class platform companies. The massive $167 billion IT industry mostly comprises companies that provide software services and backend IT support. While there is a plethora of new-age product startups in the consumer internet and enterprise space, the shortcoming lies in the absence of platform companies that can compete with global players. The templates for platform-based models do exist in India, which could serve as the blueprint for the emergence of future platform companies. In fact, National Health Stack and Aarogya Setu were developed envisioning a cohesive future for a healthtech ecosystem in India with public and private participation. The development of Health Stack is an excellent example of the government laying down the building blocks, essential in implementing digital health initiatives, to successfully achieve convergence that can be deployed by both public and private health providers. Perhaps one of the most powerful examples of the potential that India has is the success of the UPI platform in the digital financial inclusion space. UPI, which is just 4 years old, reports 10 times the number of transactions as compared to the decades-old Amex. Our ability to scale up UPI as a global platform could well make it surpass the number of transactions of both Visa and MasterCard in the next few years.