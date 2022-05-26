India can’t feed the world with a major chapaati crisis at home

Eventually, it had to do just that: In mid-May, India imposed a hasty ban on wheat exports to ensure its own food security. It was a repeat of the covid fiasco when Modi bragged about how India, the world’s pharmacy, would save humanity. But a vicious outbreak of the Delta variant forced it to backtrack. By 31 March, India’s share of the global vaccine trade was just 2.3%. Just as with the pandemic, the ripples of New Delhi’s wheat flip-flop are being felt internationally. The G-7 criticized the embargo. “If everyone starts to impose export restrictions or to close markets, that would worsen the crisis," German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said. Actually, the opposite might be true. From Indonesia’s restrictions on palm-oil shipments to Malaysia’s ban on chicken exports, some 30 countries have resorted to such measures. Had India not closed its markets, the country might have faced a shortage of chapaatis—India’s ubiquitous, unleavened daily bread. People, rich or poor, use coarse wheat-flour to make chapaatis. And this year, there may be 6.5% fewer of these for the same crop as previous harvests, while wheat output itself will likely see its first dip in seven years.

