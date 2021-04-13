India can’t ignore the promise of big blockchain innovations

Srinivasan is a recognized name in the rapidly growing field of smart contracts. Running on the Ethereum blockchain, these lines of cryptographic code can substitute for paper agreements, calculations of who owes what to whom, and enforcement of claims via courts. It’s early days, but if they live up to their hype, smart contracts could upend traditional finance. Srinivasan is proposing to put this new-age capability within reach of India’s internet users, who’ll be nearing 1 billion by 2023. What’s more, iSPIRT, the think tank that has conceived much of India’s digital identity and payments architecture, is putting its weight behind his idea, which it says can help fill a $250 billion financing gap for small and midsize firms. “Meritorious businesses without national profiles aren’t able to access the capital they need," the think tank’s researchers wrote in a companion paper to Srinivasan’s article.

