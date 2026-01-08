Game of Moats: How India’s consumer start-ups are redefining competitive advantage

For decades, FMCG giants spending 10-20% of revenue on mass media appeared invincible; their scale seemingly impossible to challenge. But, today, digital marketing has changed the playbook. Today, brands target custom by income, region, gender, or age—spending with surgical precision to craft recall at a fraction of traditional costs. India's brand-building playbook has been rewritten. Influencers and user advocacy have displaced celebrity endorsements, slashing barriers to entry and enabling challenger brands to breach moats once zealously guarded by legacy players. The new influencer economy has democratized marketing muscle, proving that authentic recommendations now trump star power. The true battleground has shifted from shelf space to screen space, from factories to feeds.