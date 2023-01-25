India could go from aspirational to inspirational within 25 years4 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:30 PM IST
We need hyperlocal collaborations among stakeholders so that attitudes change for the sustainable development of Bharat
As India stands at the threshold of 74 years as a sovereign, democratic republic, the country’s performance on most indicators, particularly over the past decade, has been quite remarkable, thanks to the government’s consistent, focused and multi-pronged efforts. Within days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorting fellow countrymen on Independence Day to take a pledge to make India a developed country by 2047, India overtook the UK in 2022 as the fifth-largest economy in the world.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×