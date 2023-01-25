India could go from aspirational to inspirational within 25 years

Last-mile convergence: This could become a revolutionary step to achieve the new goal of inspirational and empowered panchayats. This means multiple government departments (education, health and agriculture to name a few) having to shift from a department-focused approach to a citizen-focused approach. For example, if a mother needs support for her girl child to go to school or requires a health intervention, it is now about the girl child, and how various government departments can come together at the last mile to ensure that state services to enable ease of living actually reach citizens, and with ease.