Opinion | India could play a role in calibrating the future of work

People: Unlike earlier decades when people moved to hubs of economic activity, in the new world of unevenly distributed skills, jobs will go where people live. Newer digital technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, Internet of Things and 5G will enable companies to unbundle complex business processes into smaller tasks and farm them out to anywhere in the world, where the best talent can solve problems at the most attractive price. Futurists call this “remotopia", or the new utopia for remote working.