India doesn’t need more attractions. It needs a tourism system that works

Last year, more than 30 million Indians travelled overseas. By the end of this decade, India is expected to become one of the world’s largest outbound tourism markets. Across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, tourism boards, airlines and governments are competing aggressively for a share of the Indian traveller’s wallet.
Yet, there is a striking paradox. India, a country with unmatched cultural diversity, natural landscapes, heritage assets and spiritual traditions, attracted fewer than 10 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2023. Thailand welcomed nearly 36 million international visitors in 2024. Vietnam attracted over 17 million. Even countries with a fraction of India’s size and tourism assets consistently outperform it on international arrivals.
Why?
The answer lies in how successful tourism destinations think about growth. For decades, tourism policy has largely focused on the supply side—building infrastructure, developing destinations, restoring heritage sites and improving visitor amenities. These investments are necessary. But they are no longer sufficient. The countries that are gaining market share in global tourism are increasingly focused on the demand side. They ask a different question: what makes a traveller choose one destination over another?