India doesn’t need more attractions. It needs a tourism system that works

But infrastructure alone does not guarantee visitors. The next phase of India’s tourism strategy must focus on source markets as seriously as it focuses on destinations. Which 10 countries should India prioritize over the next five years? Which traveller segments offer the highest economic value? Which international cities need direct connectivity to Indian destinations? Which visa and arrival processes continue to create friction? Which marketing campaigns are generating measurable increases in arrivals? These questions require coordination across tourism authorities, airlines, airports, immigration agencies, state governments and the private sector. Tourists do not experience these institutions separately. They experience them as a single journey.