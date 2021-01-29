India doesn’t seem ready for the introduction of a flat income tax regime

The utopian flat rate of income tax has been the subject of economic and political debate for a long time. Advocates of the system point to the obvious benefits—a simplified, easy-to-understand tax with minimal compliance burden and reduced scope for tax planning, avoidance and evasion. A system which encourages innovation, risk-taking and enterprise without having to worry about higher tax rates taking away a large share of the reward. The critics, who far outweigh the advocates, point to the adverse redistribution of income such a system would cause—with the rich benefiting from a lower average rate of tax at the expense of the middle class.

Most countries in the world follow a “progressive" system of tax where income up to a threshold remains exempt, followed by gradually increasing tax rate as income levels rise. This system is designed for a lesser tax burden on lower-income groups, while recovering higher taxes from the rich who have a higher ability to pay. As a result, tax collections under the progressive system tend to be higher than flat tax regimes since the rich contribute disproportionately to tax revenues. Flat tax regimes rely on simplicity, broadening of the tax base and the trickle-down effect of enhanced economic activity to deliver higher post-tax incomes for all citizens.

View Full Image A comparison of the effective tax rates across the old tax regime, new tax regime and flat tax at 17.5%

Many countries in Eastern Europe (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania, to name a few) and Russia have experimented with some form of flat taxation—a proportionate tax rate across income levels with high exemption thresholds, increased allowances and tax credits to offer relief at lower income levels. Specific design (tax rate and tax-free thresholds) along with other contextual reforms (social security schemes, direct benefit transfers) aimed at minimizing the impact of underlying income re-distribution determine the success of the reform.

Can such a system be successful in India with its wide income disparity, complex provisions governing exemptions, surcharges and cesses, tax-free agricultural incomes, interplay between direct and indirect tax regimes and different taxation rules for different types of income? We have tried estate tax and wealth tax in the past. Estate tax was abolished in 1985 with marginal collections and high administration costs and inefficiencies in implementation. Wealth tax was abolished in 2015 for similar reasons.

The new tax regime introduced in FY20, where taxpayers can opt for simple slab-based taxes without exemptions and deductions, is also a step in this direction.

India continues to suffer from wide income disparities—the policy regime has focused on widening the taxpayer base and encouraging new taxpayers to start contributing to the exchequer. In 2018-19, only 3.8% of Indians aged 20 and above paid income tax, according to data from the income tax department. Of this, 3.8%, less than 4%, accounted for 60% of personal tax collections. It would be very difficult to implement a flat tax regime with such concentration of tax collections.

Any shift to a flat tax rate will need to be gradual, accompanied by sustained efforts to dramatically widen the tax base and ease the burden of higher tax contribution on lower income groups through better social security (health, education etc.), direct benefit transfers and other schemes to help balance the twin objectives of revenue neutrality and net income neutrality for lower income groups.

Over the longer term, enhanced output resulting from productive reinvestment of surpluses at higher income levels should result in rising economic gains across society, in theory.

Tapati Ghose is partner, Deloitte India

