India doesn’t seem ready for the introduction of a flat income tax regime

The utopian flat rate of income tax has been the subject of economic and political debate for a long time. Advocates of the system point to the obvious benefits—a simplified, easy-to-understand tax with minimal compliance burden and reduced scope for tax planning, avoidance and evasion. A system which encourages innovation, risk-taking and enterprise without having to worry about higher tax rates taking away a large share of the reward. The critics, who far outweigh the advocates, point to the adverse redistribution of income such a system would cause—with the rich benefiting from a lower average rate of tax at the expense of the middle class.