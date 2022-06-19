India faces a new worldwide dragon: Stagflation 2.04 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2022, 10:42 PM IST
RBI will need a single-minded inflation focus to ensure macro stability as risks of stagflation rise globally
Reports from multilateral financial institutions, newsletters from hedge funds, central bank documents, news bulletins and social media reports are all pulsating with a single word: stagflation. The question that everybody’s asking: is this 1970s redux, when stagflation first reared its head? And, what does it mean for India, even though both the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have been trying to downplay its effects?