India faces a new worldwide dragon: Stagflation 2.0

In the US, for example, with real interest rates still in negative territory and demand yet to be reined in, the Fed will have to keep hiking nominal interest rates for a while till it can dampen inflationary fires. Sample the Fed’s resolution: “The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective". Economists and bond traders are trying to figure out how much higher the Fed can take nominal interest rates, because, beyond a tipping point, higher rates can have serious repercussions on a wide variety of indebted economic agents. Many leveraged positions will turn sour, the financial value of collaterals will erode, bank balance sheets will start crumbling, a financial crisis will build up, and the Fed might have to ride to the rescue of some banks. A crisis like that would travel across the oceans through multiple channels.