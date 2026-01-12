Trump’s power play risks global blowback
After the US attacked Venezuela and abducted its President Maduro, Beijing imposed a ban on many US products and its banks sped up the process of shifting to Yuan instead of dollars for trade.
“Venezuela is under my control and soon we’ll get Greenland. It’s necessary for the US." This is not a threat issued by a 16th century tyrant but a chilling statement by US President Donald Trump. He often calls Canada the 51st state of the US. But will he send boots on Canadian soil too? Is it that easy?