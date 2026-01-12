Trump’s power play risks global blowback

This is the first time when both China and the US are simultaneously trying to encircle India, though the motives are different. Our old friend Russia is not in a position to help us for long. Will India try to wriggle out of the encirclement by opening its market for the Chinese companies? External affairs minister S. Jaishankar’s midweek visit to Paris and meeting with President Macron have sent encouraging signals. We too will have to ‘reposition’ ourselves in the rapidly changing world. It is heartening to note that New Delhi is treading the path nimbly and playing its limited cards astutely.