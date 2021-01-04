India has an opportunity to go in for a crisp set of bold reforms

Fiscal effectiveness: A large Keynesian fiscal package has been widely discussed as an approach to combat India’s demand collapse. Many developed countries have chosen to supplement unemployment insurance, provide ‘gap income’ to households and send ‘cheques in the mail’ to relieve their pain. This consumer stimulus has been supplemented with government investment in infrastructure projects to kick-start employment and demand. In India, since so many are outside the tax network, it is difficult to target households for money distribution. Some targeting can be done through Below the Poverty Line (BPL) household lists maintained by state governments, cross-referenced with federal cooking gas lists. Overall, the infrastructure route is a smarter and more effective approach. While the number of projects and the magnitude of spending does indeed need to increase, the more important thing is to achieve financial closure for existing projects and to implement them at speed. India’s implementation deficit is turning out to be its biggest impediment to growth. Adding dug up roads, incomplete bridges and silted waterways to a raging virus does more to gum up the works than to stimulate the economy. A completed road means new business, fresh demand and an opportunity to employ people in building other things that feed off that road.