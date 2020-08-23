India has no alternative but to deal with the People’s Republic

However, India cannot count on China’s forbearance to last forever. At some point, Xi and his advisors may just decide that the People’s Republic needs to show India its place—as the Chinese did in the 1962 border war—and engage in economic retaliation. This might include cutting off, or sharply reducing, the flow of Chinese investments in India, both direct, and indirect, such as those mediated through Chinese-controlled multilateral financial institutions, such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Indeed, AIIB has been investing billions in Indian infrastructure, and if these flows cease, India will be left scrambling for sorely needed investment dollars to revamp its tottering public infrastructure.