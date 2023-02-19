India has no reason at all to help Pakistan in its crisis

It makes absolutely no sense for India to provide any sort of succour to Pakistan. Any financial or food aid would possibly not even reach most of those who need it—the country’s incredibly corrupt elite would loot the bulk of it. Pakistan should be made to remain busy full-time in solving its internal problems, almost all of which it has created for itself. This will keep it distracted from its deranged anti-India ambitions. Though, even last month, when the country’s economy was imploding, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif found time to call for talks with India on “burning issues like Kashmir". This is funny since it is Sharif’s house that is on fire.