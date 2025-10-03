Why NHAI's plan to let highway builders toll parallel routes is unfair to commuters
The NHAI's plan to allow highway developers to toll existing parallel routes may be attractive from a fiscal point of view, but it is a terrible idea from the natural justice perspective for road users.
In a bid to de-risk investments for private developers and attract more bidders for its road projects, the government is considering allowing developers of new greenfield toll highways under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model to also operate existing, parallel routes.