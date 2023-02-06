India Inc must help enhance the role of women in nation building

Yet, I have detected what could be called an ‘aspirational deficit’ among some women. Lack of upskilling, a sense of complacency and missing chances for networking while meeting family and social responsibilities have been identified as drawbacks that put up hurdles for women in their career progression. Some reluctance to take on leadership roles is observed, too, but once someone accepts the challenge, it is the duty of everyone else to pave the way for her success. My earnest advice to female aspirants is to demonstrate grit and demand support.

