Opinion | India Inc must revaluate all its ties once covid is gone

Whenever the pandemic threat retreats, which should begin with the discovery of new medicines and the commercial launch of a vaccine, the burden of expectations will perhaps be the highest for the corporate sector. Apart from getting operations back on track, most companies will have to press multiple reset buttons—convincing staff to get back to shop-floors and cubicle farms by creating safeguards (such as sanitized work conditions and ensuring adequate availability of personal protection equipment), re-cranking the supply chain to regain a semblance of its past functionality, persuading banks to keep the loan meter ticking, and motivating suppliers and distributors to accept new terms, just to name a few.

Companies, at least manufacturing ones, are intermediaries between raw material suppliers and the final consumer of goods, and derive sustenance by adding value to their offerings through production, pricing, packaging and promotion. Post-covid, though, most companies will have to rethink their intermediary position between two different but key constituencies.

The first will be the corporate sector’s relationship with government in its myriad forms. Actually, this definition should be expanded to include multiple sectoral regulators, apart from the three different layers of governance: central, state and local. All of these relationships will have to be reviewed afresh once the world has successfully foiled the coronavirus.

India Inc is likely to be heavily dependent on the government over the next few months, for not just hand-outs, but also ensuring the orderly functioning of supply routes, financial systems and markets for finished goods. This will be a huge change from the natural balance of relationships. In normal times, the corporate sector has a symbiotic association with the government, one of give-and-take. Given the Indian economy’s semi-feudal-semi-capitalist nature, there’s an uneasy equilibrium: in exchange for campaign finance, private companies expect a degree of operational freedom, the extent of which depends on the sectoral regulations and local rules in their areas of operation. Sometimes, there are also expectations of undue favours, or less harassment.

Retreating from the corona-induced over-reliance on government—once it is widely assumed that normalcy has returned, whatever be the definition of “normalcy"—is likely to be quite troublesome. Look at the problem from another angle: getting the government to retreat from its position of dominance may not be easy. States are not known to withdraw gracefully once they are in a position of power or willingly cede control over large swathes of society until pushed to do so. Corporate India will have to play its hand smartly, in the full realization that corporate-government ties will need new levels of understanding on what is expected of each other. This might even require a larger discussion that involves a broader base of stakeholders.

There will be some grey areas, though. The pandemic has taught us that the government will have to increase its presence in some areas where the private sector has failed to fulfil its social contract, such as providing reliable and affordable healthcare. Education is another key area where the private sector’s focus has largely been on land-grab, rather than providing quality education. Another specific example is Air India, an airline ruined by all political parties. India’s elite remembers the national carrier only in times of distress, when near ones need to be rescued from distant lands, but otherwise seeks its privatization. It has to make up its mind.

But even trickier than all this will be how corporates restore their relationship with customers, given the extraordinary rupture of the past few weeks. Companies must first restore the trust that’s been deeply eroded by supply disruptions and price instability. Customers build loyalty with products and brands based on multiple factors, one of which is easy availability. The product must be accessible at the right price when the consumer wants it; if not, it creates dissonance and introduces brand fickleness. Under the country’s extended lockdown, there is no brand fidelity; any brand will do as long as it is easily available and does the trick.

In an article, global consulting firm McKinsey & Company has listed five broad consumer trends that are expected to persist post-lockdown—price sensitivity, higher digital engagement, attention to wellness and hygiene, “nesting" at home, and redefinition of purpose. Another US-based firm, Boston Consulting Group, advises companies: “Create demand-focused capability and adapt your commercial efforts and your offering to what the customer needs now—and where they currently are at. Step change your online presence and ability to market, sell, and service online."

Underlying all this will be what has been said above: trust. Companies will have to show that they really care. And that need not mean advertising, or blowing social media trumpets of how they are helping the unfortunate in these lockdown times, because that may be seen as a sordid exploitation of an image-burnishing opportunity. Companies must surely do their bit and even try to engage stakeholders. But deeper thinking and a sound strategy will be required to meet customer expectations, which have changed vastly since the covid crisis. And, for once, boardrooms must use their hearts—not just heads—to see them through this.

Rajrishi Singhal is consulting editor of Mint. His Twitter handle is @rajrishisinghal

