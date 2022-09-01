India Inc needs clarity on its space for quiet quitters

An HR head of a leading consumer goods company told me that the trend of quiet quitters will not gain traction in India because most know that there are many waiting to take their jobs. Can you afford to just work enough for your wage when you know that the recent hiring frenzy has begun to ebb? Those in metro cities are competing now with candidates in tier 2 and 3 cities who are willing to work for less money as many companies penetrate the country deeper for recruitments. When people are working on additional gig projects to make ends meet, can those without some financial back-up afford quiet quitting?

