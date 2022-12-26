India Inc needs new supply lines to address a leadership scarcity

It is well-known that India Inc is desperately short of good leaders at virtually all levels. This acute shortage has many manifestations and indicators. Almost all organizations have several key leaders with more than one portfolio. CEOs and CHROs concede that not only are an alarming number of key positions understaffed, but also the suitability of personnel occupying many is under par. The executive search firm cliché that good talent is in high demand hides the reality that talent is very scarce. Strategic positions take several quarters to fill and executive compensation has been rising sharply largely because the same talent pool is cannibalized. This absence of a fully and competently staffed leadership echelon results in organizational friction, reduced velocity, lost opportunities and, of course, diminished growth.