India Inc’s dissonance over top B-school recruitment

So, what is going wrong with hiring from India’s leading B-schools? Recruiters have no single answer. Some recruiters who have been going to these hallowed campuses for a few years say these B-schools face an acute faculty shortage. Also, theory often crowds out practice. “The directors move from one B-school to another, teachers have theoretical knowledge, but more case studies need to be taught," according to a recruiter. Global, he adds, the industry interface with colleges is greater: “When a case study is taught, then either representatives of the company or those who were part of it, or tracked the case closely, are invited to talk to students. It makes all the difference."

