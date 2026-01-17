The world dodges another war—for now
Elizabeth Roche 6 min read 17 Jan 2026, 02:01 pm IST
Summary
With Donald Trump holding back and Iran’s deadly protests subsiding after a brutal crackdown, West Asia can breathe easier. New Delhi, however, has little reason to sleep easy.
Alarm bells began to ring when US President Donald Trump hinted at direct intervention in what are the deadliest Iranian protests so far, posting “HELP IS ON ITS WAY" on his social media platform, Truth Social, on 13 January.
