As we welcome 2023, there is much to be optimistic about and as much to reflect on. Consider India’s position among its closest peer group—the BRICS. India is enjoying unparalleled political stability, astute leadership, and a clear glimmer of hope in an otherwise slowing world.

From bringing global manufacturing and supply chains to India to striking astute bilateral trade deals to building the much-needed infrastructure at a steady pace, the Prime Minister has dramatically altered not only the ease of doing business but also rendered the country a destination that global capital pools cannot ignore. Meanwhile, except for sporadic flare-ups on the Chinese border, our noisy neighbours have never been more preoccupied.

History shows many of the most innovative and successful businesses have been born in the crucible of testing conditions. From Google to SpaceX to Paypal to Amazon, all are children of difficult, perilous environments, which emerged at the precipice of the dotcom bust.

When others appear frozen in place, we see opportunity—a time for bold and relentless founders to seize it and change the world.

We are seeing a resettling of the global supply chains due to rising nationalism and US/EU—China trade tensions, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the covid-19 aftermath.

The adoption of AI in the automation (the attendant displacement of low-cost Chinese labour) of these supply chains will be a compelling theme. We are also bullish on companies with sustainable competitive advantages in global SaaS, life sciences, electrification, and the wider theme of clean-tech and tech-driven marketplaces.

We are now in the first innings of a multi-year reset where core principles of common-sense investing will again matter.

Does the business have a moat? Is it robust and enduring? Does the business demonstrate critical signposts of product market fit, such as a sustainably low customer acquisition cost and best-in-class retention? At a steady state, is this business capable of driving healthy and self-sustaining unit economics and ROIC? Can incremental revenue dollars be derived at incrementally higher margins?

If growth were to be deliberately or otherwise slowed, could the business rapidly pivot to profitability? Are the founders possessed of the blood-and-guts determination and resilience needed to build a business? Do they possess a deep and abiding sense of integrity? Are they humble and willing to confront non-confirming evidence?

Reflecting back, 2022 was the year during which the venture capital-private equity industry finally experienced a long-overdue reset. In April 1994, Warren Buffett presciently noted to shareholders at his AGM “You don’t find out who’s been swimming naked until the tide goes out".

For years, my team and I at Alpha Wave Global have struggled to make sense of many things around us—things that were bizarrely unusual at first but, over time, became commonplace.

But now, as the tide has waned, we see businesses that simply acquired revenues or drove other headline vanity metrics (GMV, MAUs, ARR etc.) with sales and marketing spending in pursuit of further funding rounds at illusory valuations. We see businesses are lacking the real moat (the holy grail), a prerequisite to positive unit economics. We were often bypassed as we struggled to make sense of dizzying valuations and other non-confirming data points. We were told by many a peer/founder that we were slow-moving, overly analytical and too focused on sustainable unit economics at the expense of growth. We were often out-bid, not by a little but by a lot.

We’ve made mistakes. Not once. We overpaid for high-quality assets, having drawn false comfort from years of pervasively rich multiples. In other instances, we missed the tell-tale signs of sales and marketing spending, driving a rapid expansion of top-line metrics that obscured deteriorating unit economics. And where our founders went astray in execution or strategic thinking—we noticed with eery regularity the presence of abundant and cheap capital.

But we have striven to confront non-confirming evidence with humility. We have tried in every instance to help founders navigate difficult decisions, including managing burn and its human cost, and face fundamental issues around a lack of PMF or a path to healthy unit economics.

We are excited by the dawn of a more disciplined environment that moulds the core principles of investing.

Navroz D Udwadia is the co-founder and partner at Alpha Wave Global (formerly) Falcon Edge Capital, a global PE firm that manages more than $15 billion of AUM.