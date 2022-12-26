India is a glimmer of hope in a slowing world4 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 09:16 PM IST
When others appear frozen in place, we see opportunity—a time for bold and relentless founders to seize it and change the world.
When others appear frozen in place, we see opportunity—a time for bold and relentless founders to seize it and change the world.
As we welcome 2023, there is much to be optimistic about and as much to reflect on. Consider India’s position among its closest peer group—the BRICS. India is enjoying unparalleled political stability, astute leadership, and a clear glimmer of hope in an otherwise slowing world.