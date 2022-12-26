India is a glimmer of hope in a slowing world

But now, as the tide has waned, we see businesses that simply acquired revenues or drove other headline vanity metrics (GMV, MAUs, ARR etc.) with sales and marketing spending in pursuit of further funding rounds at illusory valuations. We see businesses are lacking the real moat (the holy grail), a prerequisite to positive unit economics. We were often bypassed as we struggled to make sense of dizzying valuations and other non-confirming data points. We were told by many a peer/founder that we were slow-moving, overly analytical and too focused on sustainable unit economics at the expense of growth. We were often out-bid, not by a little but by a lot.

