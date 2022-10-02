India is a good place to be amid global economic gloom5 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 11:20 PM IST
The country has held up better than many rich and fancied economies that are in economic dire straits
The country has held up better than many rich and fancied economies that are in economic dire straits
Listen to this article
As one looks at the state of the world, it could well be a logical conclusion that among all the major economies, India is possibly the best country to live in right now. Unless, of course, you are filthy rich, when it doesn’t matter which harbour you park your yacht in, Monaco or Musha Cay.