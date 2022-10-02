India is a good place to be amid global economic gloom

Meanwhile, four major leaks were discovered in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that carry gas from Russia to Europe. While the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) made a veiled accusation against Russia of “deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage", Moscow dismissed the suggestions as “predictable and stupid". The Russian foreign ministry said the blasts had occurred in “zones controlled by American intelligence". It does seem strange that Putin would want to blow up pipelines that Russia has built at vast cost. After all, if he wants to starve Europe of gas, he can just shut down the supply. And he did that in August, cutting off gas to Europe with no timeframe offered for reopening. Why would he damage these pipelines? Whose interests would this sabotage serve?