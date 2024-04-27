India is booming. But you still need international exposure
Summary
- There’s a fair chance that the rupee will come out as a weaker currency over time. So, every rupee you own will buy you fewer goods and services in dollar terms. Conversely, every dollar will buy you more things in India. And this is why investing in the international market is a smart idea
Devina Mehra, founder of First Global, recently revealed to Mint that 80% of her assets are held internationally. To a lay investor, this was shocking. After all, most believe the best places in the world to buy stocks right now is India, India, and India. And why not? We have a multi decade trend ahead of us.