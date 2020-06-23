Opinion | India is grossly underinvested in studying its friends and foes

The same shortcomings become apparent in understanding Nepal, with which we have a generous trade and transit treaty that lets Nepalese citizens freely cross the border and work in India. This is over and above our shared religious and cultural ties. The Indian army has many Gorkhas from Nepal serving with it, and on retirement they often enjoy higher status and pensions than what they may otherwise have received. Despite all this, Nepal’s government amended its constitution to change its maps to claim the Kalapani and Lipulekh areas of Uttarakhand. Now that this map is hard-coded into Nepal’s constitution, no nationalist party there will be bold enough to change it, even if we achieve better understanding and rapport in a dialogue. Clearly, we have not understood why this happened all of a sudden, and how a permanent wedge has been driven into bilateral ties. It is easy to say this was done at Chinese instigation, but how did India misread the situation so badly, despite having close cultural links with Nepal? Why were we not able to prevent this map revision through pre-emptive talks and a better understanding of the political situation in Nepal? Again, this shows our lack of institutional capacity in understanding a neighbour with whom we have been generous with trade and people-movement concessions.