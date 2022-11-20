India is likely to push the G20 envelope on select issues4 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 10:44 PM IST
The presidency offers New Delhi a chance to address glaring deficiencies in the multilateral architecture
The summit of world leaders on the scenic island of Bali, Indonesia, ended with a fairly long and a somewhat consensual communique, hammered into place after lengthy negotiations. The clubby bonhomie on display also managed to paper over some obvious divergences, if only for now, providing some indications of what to expect during 2023 as India takes over the G20 presidency. India’s theme for G20 of 2023— “One Earth, One Family, One Future"—is in keeping with the obligatory abstruseness of other host countries; but its work-sheet has specific tasks spelt out, ranging from geopolitical crises to the stasis in multilateralism.