India is likely to push the G20 envelope on select issues

India will also have to keep a close eye on how US-China ties move ahead. Leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met at Bali, one-on-one, and global equity markets rallied the next day (helped also in some measure by China dialling down its stringent covid lockdown rules). As an additional sub-text, in the backdrop of India’s chilly ties with China over the past two-three years, Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shook hands and exchanged pleasantries, though they did not meet for a bilateral. Modi will have to deploy all his diplomatic and persuasion skills to ensure that Russia, China, the US and other Western powers shed their differences, attend the 2023 leaders’ summit in New Delhi, and engage in negotiations; having declared India as the haven of peace, the world will be expecting some tangible outcomes from India’s G20 presidency.