India is not as interesting to the world as we may think

The history of the world’s interest in India is probably long. Once we were rich, then esoteric, as charlatans promoted exotic ideas about us. As the West prospered, some of its rich found relief from their anxieties in a quest for meaning, which they thought was hidden somewhere in India. Later, in the modern world, I was a witness to how excited and fearful the world was about our seemingly inexhaustible cheap labour in technology. Around this time, hope arose for a new West in democratic India. The hope was that we would become a huge market for Western goods, like China, but nicer, more docile and comprehensible than China. All that hope and interest has gone. Today, we are not too rich or too poor; we have not done badly, our poor are not as heartbreaking as Africa’s. We are beyond condescension, but neither equals nor rivals of the West. As a story, we are dull.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}