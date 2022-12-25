India is on a strong wicket and PE investors need to read the pitch right1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 10:52 PM IST
Very often people say, “Investing is like a marathon". That is partly right, as one should have a long-term mindset and not expect results overnight. But as an ardent fan of test cricket, who has been in the investing space for over 15 years, and who has run many marathons, I feel that investing is less like a marathon and more like test cricket!