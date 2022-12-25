India is on a strong wicket and PE investors need to read the pitch right

On the bad days, you can barely get bat on ball, and before you know it, your wickets are flying in the air. Winning at test cricket requires being disciplined and giving respect to the fast bowlers early in your innings. If you can stay vigilant and meticulous in the first few overs of the day, then you can bat freely in the remaining quota of overs and score a lot of runs. And maybe in the final few overs of the day, with a good understanding of the pitch—and a strong command over the bowling—you can become creative and try a few shots from the book of cricket’s power hitters!

