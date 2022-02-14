India may witness a wave of offshoring of strategy and planning services

What kind of clients will pioneer this offshoring of strategy to India? We believe there will be three types: One, given the post-covid VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous) world, the need for strategy and planning will percolate beyond large companies to mid and small-sized firms. These firms cannot afford the high fees of global consulting firms and will be keen to work with India-bred firms, once they realize the option exists. Two, leading firms from the next set of emerging economies, in Asia and especially Africa, will tap India-based consulting talent to grow, both domestically and internationally.