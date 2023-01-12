India missed a chance to reform the Public Distribution System

The real issue, however, is about what the PDS represents. In the case of NFSA and also PMGKY, it is erroneous to treat it as an income transfer programme. The basic purpose as envisaged is to make essential foodgrains available to a large majority of the population at affordable and stable prices. More than an income transfer, it is the availability and stability of prices that play an important role in assuring Indians food security. When the NFSA was enacted, an issue price of ₹3/2/1 was fixed for three years. After that, it was supposed to change as prices increased, so long as it remained under the minimum support prices (MSPs) of the crops. In fact, by simply increasing prices a little to keep real prices constant, the government could have raised the quantum of grains given to beneficiaries without affecting its fiscal discipline. Raising the prices to even half the MSP levels would have allowed entitlement to increase to 7-8kg per person. It is also possible to provide pulses and edible oil, which were given during the pandemic. These are not just essential sources of nutrition as far as proteins and fats go, but are also part of the NFSA objectives. With India having declared 2023 as “the year of millets", it is time to diversify away from the rice/wheat combination and provide people nutritious food.