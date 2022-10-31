India must adopt quantum-safe cryptography3 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 11:01 PM IST
- We may not know exactly when it will be possible to breach today’s encryption
Quantum computers are maturing quickly—perhaps even faster than we could have predicted just five years ago. We see quantum technology’s rapid pace of development as an important opportunity: We believe these machines are going to solve important problems in research and industry, which could revolutionize fields from materials and drug discovery to finance and machine learning. But this rapid development also brings about an important consideration: The encryption schemes we use today to safeguard sensitive data— such as our financial and health records—could be made obsolete in a world where future quantum computers reach their full potential.