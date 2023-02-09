India must become a knowledge republic as it charts its way ahead

The comment is emotional, but not far from the truth. Once India got freedom, there was no particular higher ideal that captured our national imagination. In an environment of resource constraints and weak economic growth, it is difficult to set priorities in order, let alone give a unifying direction to a country. In hindsight, we could have had a better post-independence journey. Eventually, India has come out of those traps and has expressed itself globally as a leading nation. There has not been a better time to make a choice at this crossroads and chart out our nationhood. Knowledge has a crucial role in building our republic. What does knowledge mean? It represents our collective desire to learn and apply that learning, our ability to learn and create systems of learning, and the know-how we have gathered as a civilization. The next frontier of our development should be fuelled by knowledge. Here are three reasons why.