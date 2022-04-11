India must defend its own interests, as UN loses face

This is the point when developing countries start having problems. You don’t need to look far; simply look around our neighbourhood. Due to the collapse of Pakistan’s economy, Imran Khan Niazi was forced to resign. Sri Lankans’ lives have devolved into something akin to horror. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had to declare a state of emergency to deal with the protests. In Bangladesh, people are protesting over rising inflation. Nepal is similarly in a state of flux. People in India are feeling helpless in the face of rising petrol and food prices. Apart from that, border tensions with China have been ongoing for the past two years. As a result, Dalip Singh warns that India should not be under the assumption that if China does something wrong, Russia will come to its aid. Dalip forgot that the Soviet Union stepped in to support India in 1971, when the US deployed its infamous Seventh Fleet to put pressure on New Delhi. During the Indo-Pak war, Moscow demonstrated its friendship by exercising its UN veto. Destroyed Ukraine is a real illustration of how much the US and NATO support any country. We must, without a doubt, fight our own struggle. I have no reservations in saying that India has dealt with this situation so far with a plan and power.

