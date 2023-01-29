India must focus on health and education post-budget4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Governance gaps in these two sectors risk breaking the state’s social contract with Indian citizens
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her last full budget for this government the day after tomorrow. It is quite likely that much of the big-picture details and minutiae would have been worked out, finalized and sent for printing. Given that the finance minister’s speech is almost baked, is there anything else left to discuss 48 hours before it is read out?