India must focus on health and education post-budget

The combined Centre-state expenditure on education, as per Economic Survey 2021-22, has remained at 2.8% of GDP through 2014-20. Subsequently, in the wake of the pandemic, the bill increased to 3.1% for both 2020-21 and 2021-22. The expenditure ratio between the Centre and states works out to 23:77. In the current financial year, the combined spend is likely to end up between 2.8% and 3.1% of GDP. This is a far cry from the 6% of GDP promised in the 1968 education policy, which was re-affirmed in the 1986 policy and its 1992 review, and was further revalidated as a worthwhile target in the 2020 National Education Policy. Interestingly, a 2022 study by the ministry of education found that close to 61% of the Centre’s spending is focused on elementary and secondary education.