India must go beyond economic efforts to dodge a middle-income trap
Summary
- World Bank economist Indermit Gill recently outlined how difficult escaping that trap is. While we must certainly allocate resources better, promote innovation and do various reforms, much hinges on public trust and originality.
As we come to the end of the year, I want to draw attention to a debate that ought to have received greater attention. In August, Indermit Gill, World Bank’s chief economist, shocked everyone by arguing that on current trends, it would take India 75 years to achieve a quarter of the United States’ per capita gross domestic product (GDP).