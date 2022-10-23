India must invest in manpower to succeed in the game of chips4 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 09:19 PM IST
Geopolitics is driven by access to semiconductors and the country should act now to acquire an edge
Geopolitics is driven by access to semiconductors and the country should act now to acquire an edge
Washington’s wide-ranging sanctions on China’s semiconductor industry will go far in containing the US’s geopolitical rival. Not only will they set China’s chip makers back by years, but also restrict the country’s progress in several areas, from personal computers to data centres, from artificial intelligence (AI) systems to hypersonic missiles. This may well be America’s most consequential move in the ongoing contest among global powers.