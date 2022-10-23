India must invest in manpower to succeed in the game of chips

To be sure, a country as large and resourceful as China can overcome the hurdles that have been thrown its way, but it will take time. In the five to ten years it might take to catch up or render the sanctions irrelevant through innovation, the US-centric technology ecosystem would have moved ahead several generations. The opportunity cost of lost time, in terms of both economics and politics, will be massive. China brought this upon itself. In her latest book, Overreach, Susan Shirk explains how Beijing’s decision to confront the US began as early as 2006, under the collective leadership of the Hu Jintao years. It took the US over a decade to recognize this reality, overcome denial and decide to fight back.