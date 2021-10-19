India must keep the momentum of Air India’s privatization going

The airline could stay in operation only because it was government-owned and banks continued lending it money. Loans to Air India were seen as lending to the Indian sovereign. Given this, the total debt of the airline, as of March 2020, had stood at ₹60,430 crore. This rose to ₹61,562 crore, as of August 2021. Not all of this debt was on account of its accumulated losses. Some of it was also because the airline borrowed funds to buy new aircraft. The government also invested fresh money into the airline to keep it going.

