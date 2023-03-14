India must lead the evolution of digital infrastructure

A couple of weeks ago, at a knowledge and experience sharing programme for emerging economies from the global south, participants from all over the world had the opportunity to get together to discuss how digital public infrastructure had transformed lives in their countries. While most of the innovations they spoke about had to do with digital payments, there was near universal consensus that this DPI approach had significantly accelerated the achievement of their societal objectives. Almost everyone wanted to learn how they could build on all that they had already achieved to avail even more of the benefits that digital public infrastructure had to offer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}