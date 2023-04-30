India must prepare its workforce to assume global leadership of AI

The core needs of societies do not change much. However, technology changes the way those needs are met. For example, in India, till the 19th century, the delivery of written letters for most people was enabled by ‘dak hircarrah’ or ‘runners’. These men would run from one place to another with a sack of mail. Then came the postman. Postmen were expected to read and write letters to help receivers and senders of the same. They often used bicycles and had no long-distance running. Fast forward to the 1990s, when e-mails significantly overtook written letters . The new ‘postmen’ were highly trained telecommunication experts who worked in air-conditioned offices. Thus, the basic job did not disappear. It evolved into an avatar which required more skills but less physical work. And then there were ‘new’ new jobs . In the 1970s’ India , it was difficult to envision that by 2000 the country would acquire prominence in a global business, and that too, thanks to professionals called software engineers. This job did not exist in the 70s.