The palpable tension at the conclusion of two recent G20 meetings holds pointers to the possible path ahead for India’s geo-economics. If portents emerging from the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Bengaluru (24-25 February) and the foreign ministers meeting in Delhi (1-2 March) are anything to go by, one of India’s key building blocks for future economic growth, foreign trade, might face renewed challenges.

The lack of a final consensus-based statement in both meetings, with all parties settling for a sub-optimal ‘Summary and Outcome Document’ instead of the usual joint communique, points to uncompromising divisions as geopolitical anxieties take precedence over consensus on key geo-economic and governance issues. Unbridgeable schisms between the US-led Western bloc and Russia-China partnership may force India, which holds the G20 presidency for 2023, to not only sharpen its balancing act but also re-calibrate some of its ambitions.

Geopolitical jostling drowned out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inaugural message at the foreign ministers’ meeting: “The world looks upon the G20 to ease the challenges of growth, development, economic resilience, disaster resilience, financial stability, transnational crime, corruption, terrorism, and food and energy security…We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can." Collective approval proved elusive when the final document inserted two paragraphs from the 2022 Bali meetings denouncing Russia’s role in the Ukraine war, prompting both China and Russia to withhold approval. It also detracted from the main issues that a G20 gathering of finance or foreign ministers is expected to discuss. There is now some doubt over whether the Indian presidency will be able, later this year, to emulate Indonesia’s November 2022 diplomatic adroitness in extracting a leadership consensus on a communique, despite varying and antagonistic positions.

Truth be told, the G20 under India’s presidency is nowhere near the pageantry that had been promised. It is also unlikely that the geopolitical contestations will vaporise soon, which then situates India’s presidency into a somewhat uncertain position. All eyes will be on the outcomes achieved at the G20 trade ministers meeting, whenever it is scheduled. Before that comes the trade and investment sherpa group, which meets within a fortnight in Mumbai; the attendees will be under pressure to keep dissensions at bay and achieve some progress on substantive trade issues which can then be successfully converted by trade ministers into a consensual communique. But with rich G20 members expected to reprise their act of indignation again, these lengthening shadows threaten hopes of reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO), leave alone reviving global trade.

This also raises questions about the future of trade and what it means for India. Trade plays a big role in India’s economic growth aspirations. India has been at the forefront of demanding WTO reforms, which has also been echoed in past G20 communiques in Riyadh, Sorrento (Italy) and Labuan Bajo (Indonesia). But, at the same time, India has also been vigorously pursuing bilateral trade deals; over the past couple of months alone, India has signed agreements with the US, Germany, Italy, and the European Union, among others, to initiate strategic trade agreements. One can see this as a hedge, given risks to global trade from hardening geopolitical postures. It is unlikely that global trade will wither away, but there are bound to be structural shifts in ambitions, partnerships and flows.

Trade, throughout history, has often been weaponized. As a former colony, India was left impoverished by Britain’s extractive trade practices. In later years, post the WTO’s birth, Western nations have also weaponized trade—the examples of EU’s unreasonable non-tariff barriers, or the US’s recent trade restrictions under the rubric of ‘national security’, stand out. Then along came China which, emulating rich predecessors, leveraged its WTO membership and global trade biases to acquire strategic heft and monetise its expansionist ambitions. This competitive trade aggression between the traditionally pugnacious versus a combative upstart has reached a tipping point, threatening not only global trade, but also imperilling developing and poor nations.

India’s response may not lie in responding with equal aggression, given that its share of global merchandise trade is less than 2% of the global total and close to 4% in services. The country’s best bet might still lie in multilateralism, but that will require close work with other poor and developing nations. Two clear tasks stand out. One, India’s rhetoric about ties with the Global South has often raced ahead of its ability to deliver; time and again, India has found itself isolated at multilateral bodies during voting on crucial issues. Second, the government should recognize that the G20 is neither a spectacle nor a vote-catcher; success will require a nose to the grindstone and not grandstanding. There is a likelihood that some rich nations might want to undermine India’s G20 presidency by placing the Russia-Ukraine war squarely in the middle of all discussions, thereby precluding possibilities of any substantive solutions. India will have to utilize all the negotiating and diplomatic skills at its disposal to ensure that does not happen.